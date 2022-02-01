BATON ROUGE, La. - After meeting with Black legislators, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Tuesday he hasn't done anything to prevent justice from being served.
He was informed of an incident involving State Police almost immediately after it happened, as is the usual protocol, he wouldn't speak upon what he saw the video of troopers beating Ronald Greene months later.
“I cannot imagine that had Mr. Greene been white he would have been treated that way," Edwards said Tuesday during a 22-minute statement prior to taking questions. ”I’m not here to make excuses for what took place.”
