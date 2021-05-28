BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on Friday asked President Joe Biden to declare a federal disaster for the state after severe weather and flash flooding caused damage to at least 2,000 homes.
Edwards’ request is for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for five parishes — Ascension, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Iberville and Lafayette. Such help from FEMA includes housing and other needs.
Edwards also asked for Small Business Administration aid and Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funding statewide.
“The severe weather that quickly affected Louisiana in mid-May caused flash flooding and at least one tornado. Five people died, thousands were without power and many businesses and schools were forced to close,” Edwards said in a news release “We are coming off of an incredibly active hurricane season, an ongoing pandemic and facing down the next hurricane season in just a few days. I am hopeful the President will grant this disaster declaration to assist our people with their rebuilding process.”
Edwards declared a state of emergency for the disaster on May 17.