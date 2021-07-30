BATON ROUGE, La. - As confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards is "seriously considering" reinstating an indoor mask mandate for all people, vaccinated or unvaccinated.
Edwards shared the news in a Friday afternoon press conference. He said he has received numerous requests over the past 24 hours from hospital leadership across the state.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance on masks and new data on the delta variant this week.
Edwards said he would "review new data that came out of the CDC just today" as he considers the potential mask mandate.
Hospitals in New Orleans and Baton Rouge this week reported an increase in children sick with COVID-19. One pediatric COVID patient at Children's Hospital in New Orleans recently died.
A total of 21,543 people tested positive for the coronavirus for the first time over the past seven days. That's the most COVID cases ever reported in a week.
State officials responded Friday morning by announcing that many state employees will resume a mostly work from home schedule.