SHREVEPORT, La- Gov. John Bel Edwards visited Northwest Louisiana making three stops.
His day began at an LSU Health Shreveport Vaccination Site Tour. While some were getting vaccinated, Edwards wanted to encourage the public to do the same.
"No matter what you said or believed yesterday, today is a new day," said Edwards. "It is the first full day of FDA approval. Take a new look at things, wear your mask, get vaccinated, let's all pull together, and be good neighbors."
KTBS spoke with a student at LSU Health, Jordan Anderson. Anderson decided today it was time to get vaccinated. Anderson explained, before she came to LSU Health Shreveport, she was a respiratory therapist and saw everything unfold during the pandemic.
"I've seen how bad things have gotten," said Anderson. "That's been weighing heavily but being FDA approved was the, 'okay, it's time to get it' for me."
Next up, a tour of the progress made to the I-220/I-20 interchange in Bossier City, where the new entrance to Barksdale Air Force Base is being constructed. Edwards spoke with project managers and workers about the interchange and what it means for Bossier.
"We're going to improve the lives of people in Northwest Louisiana," said Edwards. "Principally, the airmen who live here so that their daily commutes are going to require much less time. The quality of life is going to go up. We are demonstrating a real commitment to the Air Force and to Barksdale Air Force Base that should serve us very well in the long term."
Edwards said the project was long requested by Barksdale until it was finally funded a few years ago.
Edwards ended his day with a groundbreaking ceremony for the Louisiana Tech Research Institute (LTRI), celebrating progress. While the ceremony was happening, construction was active as the building phase had already begun.
The center will be dedicated to research and collaborations with partners like Barksdale Air Force Base.
"It's also going to be a center of teaching and training education opportunities in the space of nuclear command, control and communications, and also cyber engineering, cyber security," said Sumeet Dua, Associate VP for Research and Partnerships for Louisiana Tech University.
"This is a $28-Million investment that is going to greatly enhance national security because of the partnership with Barksdale Air Force Base," said Edwards. "It's going to help us attract and retain talent."
The LTRI center is set to be completed in summer 2022. The I-220/I-20 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project is to be completed by the end of 2021.