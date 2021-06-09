BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed several major spending bills for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, his office announced.
The bills include a $74 million budget for the Legislature, a $183.6 million budget for the judiciary and the $90 million parish government revenue-sharing bill.
Edwards has not yet signed House Bill 1, the main state operating budget the Legislature passed with two weeks to spare in the session, which must end by 6 p.m. Thursday. The Legislature has not yet passed a state construction budget.