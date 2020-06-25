RUSTON, La. - For the first time in three months, Gov. John Bel Edwards made his first trip outside of Baton Rouge to Ruston Thursday to attend a ribbon-cutting at the I-20-Tarbutton Road interchange.
While attending that event, he also talked about the spike in COVID-19 cases in the age group of 18 to 29.
Edwards said he will issue a proclamation Friday to keep the state in phase two for another 28 days.
He encouraged everyone to do what they can to stop the spread.
“We're asking everyone to do their part by wearing a mask, staying six-feet apart, washing your hands frequently and stay home when sick,” Edwards said.
He said Louisiana is not seeing a rise in hospitalizations like many other states, including neighboring Texas.
“We're going to monitor this very carefully,” Edwards said. “We don’t want to go backward and impose restrictions that we've already lifted but we will do that if it's necessary to prevent our hospitals from lacking the capacity to deliver care.”
The health department reported Thursday over 53,000 cases in the state and just over 3,000 deaths.
Meanwhile the governor's trip to North Louisiana was focused on local infrastructure. The Tarbutton Road exit was first proposed in 1993, but the commitment for development didn't happen until 2017.
Edwards said the $25 million project will help improve traffic flow and quality of life in the area.
“This is an area of the state that can benefit from these investments,” Edwards said.