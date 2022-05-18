BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. Edwards is continuing to push for a $2,000 teacher raise despite the fact that the legislature has only agreed on $1,500. He says Louisiana does have the money to pay more.
The Revenue Estimating Conference reported last month that the state will bring in a $350 million increase in tax revenue by the end of the tax year. The state can expect to get about $104 million of that money in the next fiscal year which begins in July.
Gov. Edwards says Louisiana must increase teacher pay to keep up with the competition.
"We're in competition for teachers," Gov. John Bel Edwards said. "And they're already in short supply."
"We have fewer going into colleges of education. Teachers are leaving the classroom earlier. The state of Mississippi just did a $5,000 raise. So, we need to make sure we are doing what we can," Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
The average teacher in Louisiana makes around $52,000 a year according to the National Education Association.
Currently, Louisiana ranks 43rd when it comes to teacher pay.