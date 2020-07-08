BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards said its still too early for him to say whether Louisiana will have school athletics in the fall as the state continues a worrying trend of climbing virus cases.
The governor said Wednesday that the coronavirus is arguably more widespread in the state than it has ever been and implored residents to wear masks and follow guidelines. When asked how the spike in cases may impact sports in the fall, Edwards said it still isn't the time to make a final decision.
Despite the worrying number of new cases reported in recent weeks, the governor says he is not planning a statewide mask mandate, nor any other restrictions at this time.