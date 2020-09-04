Louisiana mask mandate, virus rules challenged in court

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to remind Louisiana residents that a highly effective thing within their power to do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to simply wear a mask, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at a press conference update on the state's COVID-19 situation at the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La.

 Travis Spradling

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday he will announce the state's next plan for reopening after Labor Day.

Louisiana has remained in the so-called "Phase 2" since earlier this summer after a spike in coronavirus cases.  Bars have been shuttered as an added measure.

Phase 3 could reopen or relax some measures, though it's not clear what the governor would include in an updated state order coming next week.

Edwards said he was optimistic the state could move forward.

In a news conference, he said he was "encouraged" about the possibility because "data shows us that positivity continues to decline, hospitalizations continue to decline." 

Though, state health officials have expressed concern over the possibility of large gatherings and people not adhering to social distancing requirements during the Labor Day weekend. 

