BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday he will announce the state's next plan for reopening after Labor Day.
Louisiana has remained in the so-called "Phase 2" since earlier this summer after a spike in coronavirus cases. Bars have been shuttered as an added measure.
Phase 3 could reopen or relax some measures, though it's not clear what the governor would include in an updated state order coming next week.
Edwards said he was optimistic the state could move forward.
In a news conference, he said he was "encouraged" about the possibility because "data shows us that positivity continues to decline, hospitalizations continue to decline."
Though, state health officials have expressed concern over the possibility of large gatherings and people not adhering to social distancing requirements during the Labor Day weekend.