BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards will travel to Washington for a Thursday morning address before the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee about recent federal offshore and gas developments.
Governor's office said Tuesday Edwards will "address the adverse impact that a protracted moratorium on mineral leases in the Gulf of Mexico will have on Louisiana’s economy."
In addition, Edwards will "highlight the state’s ongoing work on climate initiatives."
The news release added that while in Washington, Edwards also intends to attend the swearing in of Congressman-elect Troy Carter.
Edwards issued a statement regarding Carter, saying, in part, "He has been a fierce advocate for his community for years, and I know he will bring this same energy to advocate for his constituents in Congress.”
Edward's appearance before the Senate committee is scheduled to take place 9 a.m., and the committee will livestream the testimony on its website.
His testimony follows discussions with both Committee Chair Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Ranking Member Senator John Barrasso, R-Wyo.