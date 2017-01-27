Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards' administration will unveil its proposal for closing the state's budget deficit on Friday. Lawmakers will hear the Budget Rebalancing Plan.
Louisiana's budget deficit is caused by dropping oil and gas prices and tax cuts among other things. Right now Louisiana is $313 million short, as tax collections and other sources of state revenue continue to be lower than projected.
A special legislative session is expected to begin on Monday, February 13, and run for 10 days.
It's a slightly smaller timeframe than what was originally expected and shouldn't interrupt the peak of Mardi Gras season, but some lawmakers feel it's just going to cost the state more money. Each time the legislature meets, it costs an estimated $60,000.
"Right now, there are many conservative lawmakers who do not think a special session is necessary. They think its something that can be done through cuts from the governor, cuts through lawmakers without going into a session," Jeremy Alford of lapolitics.com told KTBS 3 News.
The governor is expected to counter that notion Friday with a plan that supports the need of a special session.
It is also important to note that the governor's plans are just tentative, no action will go into effect today.
A new report says nearly two-thirds of states face budget challenges. Here in Louisiana, the state has had repeated budget shortfalls for the past nine years.