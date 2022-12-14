KEITHVILLE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards arrived in southwest Caddo Parish Wednesday afternoon to tour the tornado-damaged areas where a woman and her young son lost their lives Tuesday night.
Edwards will hold a news conference at 3 p.m.
He will then head to Farmerville, where a tornado heavily damaged a neighborhood and injured about 20 people.
"I am heartbroken to learn of the mother and child who were killed in southwest Caddo Parish due to one of numerous reported tornados," said Edwards in a statement today. "My prayers go out to the family as well as those who were injured or lost their homes. I will be traveling to the Shreveport area and Union Parish today to tour the damage and response efforts. Unfortunately, this severe weather event is not yet out of our state as it now moves into Central and South Louisiana. Please stay weather aware and follow the directions of local officials."
The U.S. National Weather Service survey team confirms at least preliminary EF-2 damage with 130 mph winds. But their survey is ongoing.
The aftermath of the tornado was evident at daylight Wednesday as first-responders continued to work in the area. What once were homes are nothing more than heaps of debris filled with personal belongings, splintered wood and pink insulation.
Sheriff Steve Prator estimated Tuesday night at least 20 homes were destroyed in the area of Lareta Street in Keithville's Pecan Farms. Today, that number has been revised to 12 destroyed and 50 damaged.
Some of the homes were obliterated by the tornado, leaving just a pad to show where a house should have been. That's all Caddo deputies had to go on when they arrived to find a man looking for his wife and son.
"He had to show us where the house used to be," Prator said of the man whose wife and child were in the house that was missing.
Approximately 50 deputies, other first-responders and state troopers gathered to help in the search, walking by flashlight in grids across the area in search of the missing. K-9 teams and a drone also were used, and the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office searched by helicopter.
The efforts were successful but with a tragic ending. They found the body of Nikolus Little, 8, in a wooded area around 10:55 p.m. Tuesday. Then his mother, Yoshiko A. Smith, 30, was found under storm debris at 3:30 a.m. today.
Search teams had to maneuver through downed electrical lines and trees as they went house-by-house making sure there were no other victims.
One person was taken by ambulance to a hospital shortly after the tornado hit. Another person also was transported after first-responders got on the scene. Both had injuries but the extent is unknown.
Much of the state remains under a weather threat through this evening. Initial reports from the National Weather Service (NWS) indicate six possible tornadoes struck Caddo, Union, Rapides, Madison, East Carroll and Franklin parishes. NWS teams will continue to investigate the tracks as weather permits.
“It is important for everyone to understand the threat is not over,” said GOHSEP Director Casey Tingle. “As this system has slowed down, it’s caused several inches of rain to fall from Southwest Louisiana to Central Louisiana. That line, which may include additional wind and tornado threats, may not clear the state until Wednesday evening. We urge everyone to remain weather aware and stay informed. Limit travel if road conditions become dangerous. Look for potential messaging from the National Weather Service, your local media or your local emergency managers.”