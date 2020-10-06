BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) are urging Louisiana citizens to prepare for Tropical Storm Delta.
The Governor's Office says that forecasts from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) indicate that Delta could grow to at least a category 2 hurricane as it enters the Gulf of Mexico and makes landfall later this week.
The storm is expected to make landfall in Louisiana, but changes in the track and intensity of the storm are possible.
“It’s unfortunate to have another system threaten Louisiana’s coastal parishes, but it is a situation we are prepared to handle," Edwards said. "It is common for many people to experience hurricane fatigue during a busy season, but we need everyone to take this threat seriously."
The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) has remained activated since March due to the ongoing COVID-19 fight and multiple tropical threats, including the ongoing recovery for Hurricane Laura.
According to a release, conference calls with local emergency management leaders have started to determine what potential state resources could be needed for response. Unified Command Group (UCG) meetings are being scheduled along with those local updates.