NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Legislation that would have allowed adults to carry concealed firearms without a permit in Louisiana was vetoed Friday by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Gov. Edwards vetoes no-permit carry law
- By KEVIN McGILL, Associated Press
