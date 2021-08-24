BOSSIER CITY, La - Gov. John Bel Edwards spent Tuesday in the Shreveport-Bossier City area.
One of his stops during the afternoon was the I-220 and I-20 interchange in Bossier City, where the new entrance to Barksdale Air Force Base is going to be built.
The governor spoke with some of the project managers and workers about the new entrance into the base and what it means for our area.
"It's going to help economic development for sure because now you're going to have the base connected with Bossier in a way that it wasn't before and you've got people on Barksdale who have never considered living certain places in Bossier Parish, because it was just so hard to get in and out," Edwards said.
"We're going to improve the lives of people in northwest Louisiana, principally the airmen who live here so that their daily commutes are going to require much less time," Edwards said. "The quality of life is going to go up, we are demonstrating a real commitment to the Air Force and to Barksdale Air Force Base that should serve us very well in the long term."
The governor also talked about how the Air Force had asked for this to be done for decades and to see it finally being done is a great win for Louisiana.