SHREVEPORT, La- Gov. John Bel Edwards visited Shreveport on Saturday afternoon to address the winter storm crisis that has plagued the south.
He began his conference at LSU Health Shreveport discussing the North Louisiana water crisis. He promised additional skilled workers to make repairs to both the water and electrical systems. Edwards said there have been frozen pipes as far south as Lake Charles from the winter storm.
"So this really is a statewide effort. But the focal point is here in Northwest Louisiana," Edwards said. "Because this area took the brunt of the winter storm."
Edwards also discussed how the winter storm impacted the supply of COVID-19 vaccines in Louisiana.
"We get vaccines Monday and Tuesday for the week ending the following Sunday," Edwards said. "The vaccines we should've gotten this past Monday and Tuesday have not been delivered, and we're expecting next week's shipment as well. We were told by Operation Warp Speed not to expect those shipments to come in yesterday or today. Which means last week's shipment could come in as early as tomorrow."
Edwards also said if you missed your second vaccine dose, don't panic. Just get it as soon as it becomes available.