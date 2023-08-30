Baton Rouge, La._ A statewide burn ban is still in place in Louisiana, but Governor Edwards worry some residents may not be taking it seriously.
"We're praying for rain and the easing of these drought conditions, but at the end of the day we can't control it. The only thing we can control is what we do," Gov. Edwards said.
Right now, crews are battling about 520 fires across the state. Those fires have burned more than 50, 000 acres. As bad as things are right now, Gov. Edwards warn it could get worse.
"The conditions are coming back and that presents tremendous challenges for us because there are hundreds of hot spots and all it takes is a gust of wind to flare it back up," Gov. Edwards said.