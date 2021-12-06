SHREVEPORT, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards will appoint a replacement for the District E city council seat.
The Shreveport City Council, meeting in a special session Monday, could not agree on who would fill the vacant seat of James Flurry, who resigned after he moved out of his district.
The council failed to reach a quorum on two candidates, Durwood Hendricks and Matt Kay. They both received three votes.
Hendricks received the support of council members Tabatha Taylor, James Green and Jerry Bowman Jr.
Kay was supported by LeVette Fuller, John Nickelson and Grayson Boucher.
A city official said there is no timeline on when Edwards will appoint a replacement.
Council members interviewed nine candidates for the position last week.