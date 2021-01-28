BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says he will not support increasing the state’s gasoline tax this year.
Louisiana’s gas tax has been unchanged for more than 30 years and is among the lowest in the nation. Shawn Wilson, who leads the Department of Transportation and Development for the Edwards administration, says new revenue is needed to upgrade the state’s ailing infrastructure.
But during his monthly radio show, Edwards said he did not think a tax increase could get the necessary votes from two-thirds of the lawmakers in each chamber, citing the current state of the economy. The last push for a gas tax hike died in 2019, which was a state election year.