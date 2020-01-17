Gov. Hutchinson attends opening of new bladesmithing school

WASHINGTON, Ark. - Bladesmithing is an art that's been practiced for centuries, and now the University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana is helping to keep that ancient skill alive.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson was there for grand opening of the university's new bladesmithing school in Historic Old Washington Park.
University officials say creating a campus here builds a future of opportunity for students, while celebrating the past.
A large crowd stood in some very rainy weather Friday afternoon to dedicate the James Black School of Bladesmithing and Historic Trades.
School officials say it celebrates, preserves and promotes the art of bladesmithing and the birth of the iconic Bowie Knife in Historic Washington.
The world famous, Bowie Knife Number One, made it's way home.
It was on loan from the Historic Arkansas Museum in Little Rock.
James Black crafted the knife for James Bowie nearly two centuries ago.
It was on display with the "Arkansas No. 1" Bowie Knife commissioned by the university foundation.
The "Arkansas No. 1" was created by Master Bladesmith Jerry Fisk.
Lawmakers recently named the Bowie Knife the official knife for the state of Arkansas.
Historic Washington, Arkansas was also designated the "Birthplace of the Bowie Knife, Arkansas Heritage Site."
"Designations like this one remind us of where we came from, of our history and the importance of preserving it for our future," said Gov. Hutchinson.
"Washington's exceptional history and the standard to the University of Arkansas system demand that the James Black School be a world class facility with world class instruction," said Chris Thomason, UAHT Chancellor.
A ceremonial "First Firing of the Forge" was held immediately following the dedication to welcome the first class of students.
Students at the school will study the art and science of bladesmithing, forging, handles and guards, damascus steel and more.
They will be pursuing a certificate of proficiency in bladesmithing.