LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Following the projection by ABC News that Joe Biden has defeated Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States, Gov. Asa Hutchinson released the following statement:
"While we wait the outcome of various court challenges, it is important that we recognize the likelihood that former Vice President Biden and Sen. Harris have won over 270 electoral votes. Even though the media has declared a winner, the selection of a President is a constitutional process that has not yet concluded.
In the coming weeks, it will be necessary for former VP Biden to continue his preparation. As a nation, we should allow the process of preparation and court challenges to proceed with public patience and understanding. I supported Donald Trump for President but I am an American first and I will support and work with the final decision of the voters. There is no doubt that in the world’s greatest democracy we will be guided by the rule of law that has served our nation faithfully for more than 240 years."