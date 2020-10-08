LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced during a meeting with cabinet secretaries on Thursday there are an additional 1,066 confirmed and 199 probable cases of COVID-19.
The governor said this high number is a reminder the virus is affecting every community across the state.
"There is not any place you go that you can avoid being mindful that someone there may have the virus," Hutchinson said.
Another topic discussed at the meeting was how the virus is affecting the state's prison population.
He said as of August, every inmate in custody has been tested for the virus.
"We know first hand we are not over this. We know screening testing, sanitation, and social distancing when possible will continue to be a part of our daily lives," Graves said.
As of Thursday morning, Graves said 1,280 inmates have been let out on compassionate release, which creates additional space for social distancing within the state's facilities.
When it comes to unemployment numbers, Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said Arkansas is doing much better than most other states. But he said the state still has a long way to go.
Preston said Arkansas' current unemployment rate sits at 7.4 %. Before the pandemic, he said that number was at 3.4%.
He said 1.69 billion dollars have been paid out through unemployment assistance to Arkansans, with 1.69 billion more to come.
Preston said about 35,000 Arkansans are currently are receiving UI benefits, and about 42,000 are receiving pandemic unemployment assistance benefits.
He said those numbers are much lower than in previous months.
"The numbers have dropped each week since June 6," he said. "We are heading in the right direction, but we have a lot of work to do to get there."
Preston also discussed the status of the state's unemployment trust fund. He said that fund currently has a balance of about $796 million.
Thursday's meeting was the first in-person cabinet meeting since the beginning of the pandemic.