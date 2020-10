Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS ARKLATEX **CONFIDENCE IN IMPACTS FROM HURRICANE DELTA ACROSS CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST LOUISIANA CONTINUE TO INCREASE** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR CALDWELL, GRANT, JACKSON, LA SALLE, NATCHITOCHES, OUACHITA, SABINE, AND WINN * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 420 MILES SOUTH OF NATCHITOCHES LA - 25.7N 93.6W - STORM INTENSITY 120 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH-NORTHWEST OR 340 DEGREES AT 12 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ AT 1000 PM CDT, THE CENTER OF HURRICANE DELTA WAS LOCATED ABOUT 285 MILES SOUTH OF CAMERON, LA. DELTA IS MOVING TOWARD THE NORTH- NORTHWEST NEAR 12 MPH. A TURN TOWARD THE NORTH IS FORECAST OVERNIGHT, FOLLOWED BY A NORTH-NORTHEASTWARD MOTION FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT. ON THE FORECAST TRACK, THE CENTER OF DELTA WILL MOVE OVER THE NORTHWESTERN GULF OF MEXICO ON FRIDAY, AND THEN MAKE LANDFALL ALONG THE SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA COAST FRIDAY AFTERNOON OR FRIDAY NIGHT. MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS HAVE INCREASED TO NEAR 120 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS. DELTA IS A CATEGORY 3 HURRICANE ON THE SAFFIR-SIMPSON HURRICANE WIND SCALE. SOME SLIGHT ADDITIONAL STRENGTHENING IS POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT. WEAKENING IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN AS DELTA APPROACHES THE NORTHERN GULF COAST ON FRIDAY, WITH RAPID WEAKENING EXPECTED AFTER THE CENTER MOVES INLAND. HURRICANE-FORCE WINDS EXTEND OUTWARD UP TO 40 MILES FROM THE CENTER AND TROPICAL-STORM-FORCE WINDS EXTEND OUTWARD UP TO 160 MILES. NOAA BUOY 42002 NEAR DELTA'S NORTHWESTERN EYEWALL RECENTLY REPORTED A SUSTAINED WIND OF 63 MPH AND A WIND GUST TO 76 MPH. DELTA SHOULD WEAKEN FURTHER AS IT MOVES INLAND FRIDAY EVENING AND SHOULD WEAKEN TO A TROPICAL STORM AS IT MOVES ACROSS CENTRAL LOUISIANA AND THE ARKLAMISS FRIDAY NIGHT AND EARLY SATURDAY MORNING. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS AND WEST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST LOUISIANA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - FLOODING MAY PROMPT WATER RESCUES. - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY QUICKLY BECOME SWOLLEN WITH SWIFTER CURRENTS AND OVERSPILL THEIR BANKS IN A FEW PLACES, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE SPOTS. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, BAYOUS, AND DITCHES OVERFLOW. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER SOME STRUCTURES OR WEAKEN FOUNDATIONS. SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE EXPANDED AREAS OF RAPID INUNDATION AT UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS, AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. SOME STREETS AND PARKING LOTS TAKE ON MOVING WATER AS STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS OVERFLOW. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME HAZARDOUS. SOME ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES. PREPARE FOR LOCALLY HAZARDOUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS DEEP EAST TEXAS, NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, AND SOUTHWESTERN ARKANSAS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS THE ARKLATEX, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * WIND: PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS WEST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST LOUISIANA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING MATERIALS, ALONG WITH DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS. - SEVERAL LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, BUT WITH GREATER NUMBERS IN PLACES WHERE TREES ARE SHALLOW ROOTED. SEVERAL FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - SOME ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM DOWNED TREES AND LARGE BRANCHES. - SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES, BUT MORE PREVALENT IN AREAS WITH ABOVE GROUND LINES. ALSO, PREPARE FOR SPORADIC WIND DAMAGE WITH TREE LIMBS DOWN ACROSS DEEP EAST TEXAS, NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, AND SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS THE ARKLATEX, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * TORNADOES: LITTLE TO NO TORNADO IMPACTS ARE ANTICIPATED AT THIS TIME ACROSS THE ARKLATEX. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: WATCH/WARNING PHASE - LISTEN TO LOCAL OFFICIAL FOR RECOMMENDED PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS, INCLUDING POSSIBLE EVACUATION. IF ORDERED TO EVACUATE, DO SO IMMEDIATELY. WATCH/WARNING PHASE - FOR THOSE NOT UNDER EVACUATION ORDERS, ASSESS THE RISK FROM WIND, FALLING TREES, AND FLOODING AT YOUR LOCATION. IF YOU DECIDE TO MOVE, RELOCATE TO A SAFER LOCATION NEARBY. IF YOU DO NOT RELOCATE, HELP KEEP ROADWAYS OPEN FOR THOSE UNDER EVACUATION ORDERS. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO COMPLETE ALL PREPARATIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY IN ACCORDANCE WITH YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN. ENSURE YOU ARE IN A SAFE LOCATION BEFORE THE ONSET OF STRONG WINDS OR POSSIBLE FLOODING. WHEN MAKING SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS DECISIONS, DO NOT FOCUS ON THE EXACT FORECAST TRACK SINCE HAZARDS SUCH AS FLOODING RAIN AND DAMAGING WIND GUSTS EXTEND WELL AWAY FROM THE CENTER OF THE STORM. IF IN A PLACE THAT IS VULNERABLE TO HIGH WIND, SUCH AS NEAR LARGE TREES, A MANUFACTURED HOME, OR ON A BOAT, PLAN TO MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER. KEEP CELL PHONES WELL CHARGED. CELL PHONE CHARGERS FOR AUTOMOBILES CAN BE HELPFUL, BUT BE AWARE OF YOUR RISK FOR DEADLY CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING IF YOUR CAR IS LEFT IDLING IN A GARAGE OR OTHER POORLY VENTILATED AREA. IT IS IMPORTANT TO REMAIN CALM, INFORMED, AND FOCUSED DURING AN EMERGENCY. BE PATIENT AND HELPFUL WITH THOSE YOU ENCOUNTER. RAPIDLY RISING FLOOD WATERS ARE DEADLY. IF YOU ARE IN A FLOOD-PRONE AREA, CONSIDER MOVING TO HIGHER GROUND. NEVER DRIVE THROUGH A FLOODED ROADWAY. REMEMBER, TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN! CLOSELY MONITOR WEATHER.GOV, NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. BE READY TO ADAPT TO POSSIBLE CHANGES TO THE FORECAST. ENSURE YOU HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS TO RECEIVE WEATHER WARNINGS. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT LA AROUND 4 AM CDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.