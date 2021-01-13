LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Wednesday the launch of a $14.7 million project to help improve the employment crisis in the state.
The project, Ready for Life, will provide over $4.5 million to two-year institutions to expand workforce training opportunities in high wage, high demand careers for all Arkansans.
It will provide three primary resources to enhance education, workforce opportunities, and data-driven decision making through a learning management system, statewide longitudinal data system, and learner employer records.
Hutchinson created the initiative with collaborative partners in education, workforce, business, industry, and government.
"We hope to have it, if you are credentialed and you have skills and you are coming out of an incarcerated environment, and you want to be able to market your abilities, this is an opportunity to showcase the skills that anyone has to a potential employer," Gov. Hutchinson said.
The Ready for Life website allows job seekers to explore careers, build a resume, view popular jobs, learn about local companies, and take online training to build employment skills and resume.
It will also connect employers with job seekers in their area. Employers will have access to resumes and training results. The site will also match jobs to interested candidates.
This initiative also demonstrates another positive result of state government transformation as it brings together resources from multiple state agencies to support Arkansans in an unprecedented way, according to Secretary of Education Johnny Key.
"So often, Arkansans find themselves at a crossroads in their life where they’re needing to upskill or reskill their education or credentialing. Through the initiative, Arkansans at these crossroads now have a support system that connects them to resources and opportunities including short-term credentialing programs aligned with the local workforce data," Key said.