LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Up to 98 Afghan refugee cases will be coming to Arkansas, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.
The Biden administration this week began notifying governors and state refugee coordinators across the country about how many Afghan evacuees from among the first group of nearly 37,000 arrivals are slated to be resettled in their states.
The governor did not say when they would be arriving.
He also noted that federal officials will be doing heightened security vetting and comprehensive health screenings, intake, and vaccinations before they arrive.
The governor says refugee relocation is being assisted by faith-based organizations and local sponsors so they can successfully integrate into life in Arkansas.
Alabama and Mississippi are each slated to welcome 10, according to U.S. officials. Hawaii, South Dakota, West Virginia, Wyoming and the District of Columbia are not expected to resettle anyone from the first group of evacuees who fled during the final days of the chaotic U.S. withdrawal last month.
The administration has requested funding from Congress to help resettle 65,000 Afghans in the United States by the end of this month and 95,000 by September 2022. President Joe Biden tapped the former governor of his home state of Delaware, Jack Markell, to temporarily serve as his point person on resettling Afghan evacuees in the United States.