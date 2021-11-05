LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he will support legal action against the new vaccine mandate issued by the Biden Administration. Hutchinson said he is concerned the mandates will become a roadblock for people reentering the workforce.
“This is the first time in the history of our country that a federal mandate has been issued that impacts a broad swath of the American population,” Hutchinson said.
The mandate that he said he will challenge is the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which will require employees at businesses with 100 or more workers to be vaccinated by the date or get tested for the virus weekly.
“Businesses, very importantly, should have the freedom to decide for themselves what is best for their workplace and the health of their workers and customers,” Hutchinson said.
“Whenever you’ve got money flowing from the federal government for Medicaid and Medicare, that would be a huge loss for the state that you do not want to have happen,” Hutchinson said.
Medicare and Medicaid funding help support human development centers in Arkansas.
“At the human development centers alone, were down about 700 staff, so the staff that are there are working overtime. They are working weekends. They are working very long hours and so losing more staff becomes a health and safety issue,” Cindy Gillespie, Secretary of Department of Human Services, said.
Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said he’s worried the supply chain issues and worker shortages will get worse.
“If you think of a small restaurant who might have multiple locations that could cause an employee to leave and go into another restaurant again diminishing their workforce. It’s going to be a significant impact on small businesses and large businesses,” Preston said.
The Arkansas legislature passed a law in October that would allow employees to opt out of COVID-19 vaccine requirements. That law will go into place in January as well and Hutchinson said generally speaking federal law trumps state law, but it will be something the courts will have to decide.
The governor said for businesses to talk with an an attorney about what their options are. He said the courts may issue an injunction if their legal battle against the OSHA mandate holds up in court.