BATON ROUGE, La. - Despite calls to clean house at the beleaguered state agency in charge of looking after vulnerable children, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday he supports the efforts being made by the head of the Department of Children and Family Services to address a series of missteps including the death of some children in their charge.
“The day that is no longer the case, everyone is going to know,” Edwards told reporters during a brief press avail. He said that his opinion is informed by the number of years he has worked with DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters.
“I have all the confidence in the world that she and her team are the right people to lead us through this,” Edwards said. “And quite frankly we’re going to give her all the assistance that we can for her and the agency in order to do the things that” need to be done.
The Senate Health and Welfare Committee Tuesday pressed agency officials, including Walters, on their handling recent child abuse and neglect cases. One involved a toddler who died from a fentanyl overdose after state officials received three warnings about his family.
Read on what the governor said from our news partner The Advocate.