BATON ROUGE, La- In recognition of the growing opioid crisis in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared July 28th as Opioid Crisis Awareness Day.
In Louisiana, nearly 40% of the 1,140 reported drug overdose deaths involved opioids in 2018 — a total of 444 fatalities. From 2019-2020, overdose deaths have jumped 50-75%, the largest increase in the country. Around 70% of overdose deaths involve opioids, meaning opioid-related fatalities outpace firearms and motor vehicle deaths.
“These numbers only represent the tip of the iceberg — and account for the overdose deaths we know about,” said Mark DeClouet, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, based in Lafayette and Alexandria, who treats patients with acute psychiatric and substance abuse needs. “We see the real-life results of Louisiana’s opioid crisis on a daily basis and are working to connect patients to available resources and help. It is a battle.”
Louisiana is in the top ten for predicted overdoses — increased from May 2020 to May 2021 at 48%. The overdose numbers are considered incomplete and come from preliminary data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Additionally, in 2020, Louisiana was the top state in drug overdose growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the CDC.
Extreme examples of overdose deaths occur regionally across Louisiana. between Jan. 1 and May 13, 2021 in Calcasieu Parish, 41 people died from opioid overdoses, according to Calcasieu Coroner Terry Welke. Public health officials in Calcasieu Parish are calling the deaths an epidemic as the number of people killed from opioid overdoses this year averages out to more than two people per week.