BATON ROUGE, La. - House Speaker Clay Schexnayder said Monday the Legislature has a responsibility "to seek the truth” about Gov. John Bel Edwards’ participation in a possible coverup of how Black motorist Ronald Greene died, citing the findings of a recent Associated Press story.
The story, published Friday, revealed that Edwards learned within hours that Greene had died after a “violent, lengthy struggle” with State Police troopers, though the text the governor received did not say how Greene died.
State Police initially stuck to a story that Greene, who led police on a multi-parish chase, had died from injuries he sustained in a crash, and that was the explanation they gave Greene’s family.
An initial coroner’s report also followed that version, but a later autopsy said troopers caused Greene’s death by striking him, tasing him and restraining him, though it also cited his cocaine use as a factor.
Edwards will meet with the Legislative Black Caucus on Tuesday, at the group's request, and then field questions from reporters.
