BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards has tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain isolated for five days, his office announced Friday.
Edwards is fully vaccinated and is showing no symptoms, officials said.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I have taken many precautions to avoid becoming infected and sick and spreading illness to those around me, including taking recommended vaccines, wearing masks and routinely testing for COVID," the governor said in a statement.
"I am thankful that, as a vaccinated and twice boosted person, I am not currently experiencing symptoms of COVID despite having tested positive for the first time,” he added.
“Right now, COVID hospitalizations are low, but the number of people testing positive is going up, and there is still a lot of COVID circulating in Louisiana. It’s incredibly important that everyone stay up-to-date with their COVID vaccinations and take care to avoid getting sick.”
The governor on Thursday returned from a trip to Carmel, Calif.