BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards notified state lawmakers Tuesday that the Department of Health will move forward with adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of shots students are required to receive to attend schools, daycares and universities.
The rule will only apply to age groups that are fully authorized by the Food & Drug Administration to receive the jab. At the moment, that includes those age 16 and up, though younger age groups will be added as approval is granted.
Louisiana offers among the broadest vaccination exemptions in the nation, allowing parents and students to opt-out with either a letter from a medical providers or a written objection.
A bipartisan panel of state lawmakers voted 13-2 last week to reject Edwards' proposed rule, though Louisiana's rulemaking statutes give the governor the final say on whether to add the vaccine to the state schedule.
It's unclear whether the move will be challenged in court. Attorney General Jeff Landry and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, both Republicans, both said they don’t believe Edwards' administration has the authority to add the coronavirus vaccine to the immunization schedule.
In a prepared statement, Schexnayder, a Gonzales Republican, said, "While not unexpected, it's very disappointing. We're reviewing any and all options we might have."