BATON ROUGE, La. - With one-third of Louisiana's population identifying as Black, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday it's only fair that two of the state's six congressional districts include a majority of Black voters, suggesting a veto may be on the table if lawmakers don't agree.
The Republican-dominated Legislature began circulating a petition Thursday to reconvene in Baton Rouge in February for a once-in-a-decade redistricting session to rework the state's political maps around updated census data.
Up until now, the Democratic governor has remained tight-lipped on how he might wield his power during that session, saying only that he would veto maps that suffered from "defects in terms of basic fairness."
But at his end-of-the-year press conference Thursday, Edwards took a step towards defining what that actually means: "Fairness, if it can be done, would be to have two out of the six congressional district be minority districts."
However, that might be easier said than done, the governor cautioned.
"Depending on where those populations are located it can be very difficult, or not, in order to draw those maps that work, but obviously if we want to talk about fairness and making sure that the maps reflect the reality of what the situation is on the ground, that should certainly be our goal," Edwards said.
The petition that began circulating Thursday would call the Legislature into session from Feb. 1 to Feb. 20 to redraw the political maps for seats in the U.S. House, state Senate, state House, Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and Public Service Commission. Lawmakers are also planning to redraw state Supreme Court districts, which haven't been reworked for nearly 25 years and include wide population disparities.
With majorities in both the House and Senate, GOP lawmakers will lead the effort to redraw the state's political maps. Still, Republicans lack the numbers to override a gubernatorial veto, giving Edwards and Democratic lawmakers a seat at the table.
On other topics, the governor:
- Expects to get federal regulations in mid-January for the $595 million in federal disaster recovery block grant aid Louisiana is receiving from Congress for 2020's Hurricane Laura. He said the state is developing its draft housing assistance plan to submit for approval once the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development releases its rules governing the aid. Edwards also pledged to continue to ask President Joe Biden’s administration and Congress to pass more aid, seeing more is needed to help rebuild and repair damaged housing in southwest Louisiana.
- Said 11,500 people with home damage from Hurricane Ida, which ravaged southeast Louisiana when it struck in August, remain living in hotels with assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The state also has deployed 2,500 temporary trailers to the region.
- Urged people to get the coronavirus vaccine in a state where fewer than half its residents are fully immunized against the COVID-19 illness, particularly as Louisiana sees an increasing number of cases from the omicron variant of the virus. Edwards also encouraged those already vaccinated to get a booster dose of the shot, saying only 25% of those eligible have gotten a booster so far.
- Called for Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet to resign after she repeatedly used a racial slur in a video recorded at her home and posted to social media. “If she were not to resign, perhaps all of the litigants before her who were African American would seek her recusal, and I’m not sure that she has a valid basis for denying that recusal and so there is no efficient administration of justice if she stays on the bench,” Edwards said.
- Said he'll propose to lawmakers to spend the remaining $1.4 billion in unspent federal pandemic aid available to the state on water and sewer system improvements, transportation projects, broadband internet upgrades and another infusion of cash into the state's unemployment trust fund to pay benefits. Lawmakers will decide how to use the cash in the regular legislative session that begins in March.