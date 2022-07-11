PLAIN DEALING, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards joined other state and local officials Monday morning at a groundbreaking ceremony for a multi-million dollar lumber plant south of Plain Dealing.
The Teal-Jones Sawmill plans to build a $110 million lumber plant on State Highway 3, between Antrim and Rocky Mount roads.
Louisiana Economic Development officials say the new mill is expected to support 125 new direct jobs, with average annual salaries of $47,000, plus benefits.
“Louisiana’s wealth of timber resources has made it a prime destination for lumber and sawmill business operations for many years,” Edwards said. “We’re gratified that Teal Jones has chosen to become a part of that long tradition. This project will stimulate economic activity, create good jobs in Louisiana’s Northwest region and contribute to the revitalization of our state’s rural communities. It is a powerful reaffirmation of the important role our state’s agribusiness sector plays in the growth and diversification of Louisiana’s economy.”
Teal Jones Group, a privately held Canadian forestry products company based in British Columbia, initially proposed Plain Dealing as the site—favored by the company for its easy access to railway infrastructure—for the 235-acre sawmill facility in December 2021. Site preparation is underway and expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023.