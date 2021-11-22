Gov. John Bel Edwards discusses the public health emergency order and statewide mask mandate while speaking during a media briefing on Louisiana's response to COVID-19 Tuesday Oct. 26, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Edwards said he's lifting Louisiana's indoor mask mandate but keeping in place face covering requirements for certain K-12 schools that have bucked public health guidance by allowing students exposed to the coronavirus remain in the classroom. (Photo by Bill Feig, The Advocate)