LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Thursday the appointment of Larry Walther as the Arkansas State Treasurer, replacing the late Mark Lowery.
Lowery died the morning of July 26 after experiencing two strokes over the past several months and announcing his intent to retire just the day before, his office announced. He was 66.
According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, Walther began his career in public service in 2003 under Governor Mike Huckabee as Director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.
The website states that In 2008, Former President George W. Bush nominated him to serve as Director of the U.S Trade and Development Agency, later confirmed by the Senate.
Former Governor Asa Hutchinson appointed him as the Chief Fiscal Officer for the State of Arkansas and Director of the Department of Finance and Administration in 2015.