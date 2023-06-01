LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Thursday that she had sent Arkansas National Guard to the southern border.
Sanders said she is sending the troops to help the Texas National Guard counter illegal immigration, drug trafficking, and human trafficking.
The Arkansas guardsmen will be aiding Texas National Guard from July 1 to July 31.
According to Sanders, around 80 guardsmen have been sent to help support border control efforts due to the lack of policies of the Biden Administration.
Adjutant General Jonathan Stubbs also spoke in the incident.
"The Arkansas National Guard is uniquely qualified to assist with border control operations," said Maj. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, Adjutant General for the Arkansas National Guard. "Our Soldiers and Airmen have been providing these same capabilities to combatant commanders and local law enforcement agencies for years."
The Arkansas guardsmen will help surveillance and provide an increase in tracking as well as detection to the Texas National Guard.