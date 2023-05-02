OKLAHOMA CITY - Governor Kevin Stitt has signed a bill into law, banning all irreversible gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies for children under the age of 18.
"Last year, I called for a statewide ban on all irreversible gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies on minors so I am thrilled to sign this into law today and protect our kids,” said Governor Stitt. “We cannot turn a blind eye to what’s happening across our nation, and as governor I am proud to stand up for what’s right and ban life-altering transition surgeries on children in the state of Oklahoma."
Specifically, SB 613 bans the use of any medications or surgical procedures for the purpose of gender transition. Penalties for violation include felony charges, license revocation and civil actions which can be filed by a parent or guardian.
In October 2022, Governor Stitt called for a statewide ban on gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies after blocking funding to the Oklahoma Children's Hospital at OU Health.
The governor reiterated his call in his 2023 State of the State address.
SB 613 can be read in full here.