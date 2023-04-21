OKLAHOMA CITY - Governor Kevin Stitt calls on Attorney General Gentner Drummond to hold McCurtain County sheriff accountable by investigating complaints of official misconduct against Sheriff Clardy and seeking to have him removed from office. The governor called for the resignation of the sheriff on April 16 on account of his participation in a disturbing March 6 meeting of the McCurtain County Commissioners, but has since publicly refused to resign.
The governor’s letter to the Attorney General in part reads:
"I hereby request that you, as Attorney General, immediately investigate complaints of official misconduct against Sheriff Clardy. As I understand it, Sheriff Clardy has, at the least, willfully failed or neglected to diligently and faithfully "keep and preserve the peace" of McCurtain County, which is a duty enjoined upon him by 19 O.S. § 516(A).
The people of Oklahoma, and the citizens of McCurtain County, thank you ahead of time for your immediate attention to this matter.”
The full letter can be read here.