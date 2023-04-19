OKLAHOMA CITY - Governor Kevin Stitt ordered all American and Oklahoman flags on state property to be lowered to half-staff today to honor the 28th anniversary of the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building on April 19, 1995.
"We remember the 168 individuals who lost their lives, including 19 children, and the more than 850 others who were injured that Wednesday morning, as well as the hundreds of first responders who risked their lives to rescue, treat, and serve the survivors," said Gov. Stitt. "As the world watched, Oklahomans banded together in a community-wide display of noble humanity, known as The Oklahoma Standard. Today, Oklahomans remember anew the compassion of those from around the world who were involved in the rescue and recovery, and the tremendous outpouring of goodwill by countless others."
