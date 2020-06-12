SHREVEPORT, La. – It’s not only the job losses at the local casinos affecting the economy, but the loss of revenue, too, for the public bodies on the receiving end of entrance fees and taxes.
Some governing bodies are already trimming expenses and projects that get funding from riverboat revenue. The Caddo Parish Commission, for example, this month decreased funding to non-government organizations because the fund that pays for the grants comes from casino proceeds.
The commission’s fund balance at the end of 2019 was $806,437. It’s only taken in $214,864 so far this year, compared to annual revenues in 2018 and 2019 topping $1 million.
The city of Shreveport projected over $8 million in riverboat revenue for this year, but as of the end of April receipts were just over $1.6 million. The city got almost $8.8 million in 2018 and $8.3 million in 2019.
The Bossier Parish Police Jury spreads out its gaming revenues into different dedicated accounts.
DiamondJacks, Eldorado and Boomtown receipts are dedicated for capital improvements. Budgeted receipts so far in 2020 were $250,000, $585,000 and $90,000, respectively. The fund has a balance of about $343,000.
Horseshoe receipts are dedicated to the highway fund, which has a balance of approximately $10.7 million. The Police Jury budgeted receipts for 2020 at $1.2 million.
Margaritaville revenue goes to a special reserve fund to be used for expansion and operation of the Bossier Parish Parks and Recreation Department. There’s almost $2 million in the account. Anticipated revenue for the year is $1 million.
Bossier City estimated its riverboat revenue for the year at $775,000. No money went into the riverboat capital fund in May, compared to almost $1 million in May 2019. So far, the fund has $3.5 million in it with a projected budget of $5.2 million.
The riverboat gaming trust fund took in $86,191 in May. Receipts so far this year total $615,571.