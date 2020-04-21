BENTON, La. – Local governing bodies have taken different approaches to their employees’ workflow since the COVID-19 public health emergency was declared in the state.
For some, that means alternating work crews, for others scheduling half-days in the office and half-days at home and still others have chosen to furlough part of the work force. But in some way or another, employees on the public payroll are being asked to put in a day’s work or else use any sick time or accrued leave if they want to keep getting a paycheck.
The latter caused some concern on Monday with library workers in Bossier and Webster parishes. The majority of the library system employees in both parishes were staying at home and drawing a full paycheck since the statewide stay-at-home order went into effect last month, with administrators deferring to an attorney general’s opinion and separate guidance from the state library board that trickled down to the local library boards.
In Caddo Parish and even DeSoto Parish, the library employees remain at home. Caddo Parish considers its workers on paid administrative leave.
LEGAL OPINIONS
Attorney General Jeff Landry on March 23 issued an opinion to the Legislative Auditor’s Office saying it’s legal for public entities to pay their employees who are unable to work as their offices were closed due to the coronavirus. He notes the state constitution generally prohibits public entities from donating public funds, and paying an employee who is not working is considered a donation. That is unless they take their leave time.
Policies either in place or adopted by the Bossier and Webster library boards say employees will be paid their regularly scheduled hours during emergency closures. There was no provision for them to use their accrued time or sick leave.
But advice from the parish attorney changed that.
Attorney Patrick Jackson, who serves as legal counsel to both parishes, advised them that all employees should be back at work as of Monday. However, anyone wanting to stay at home could do so by using any sick or vacation time they have until it’s expired. After that, employees will be placed on unpaid leave or furloughed, said Bossier Parish Police Jury Administrator Bill Altimus.
Bossier Parish Library Director Heather McEntee said some employees, especially those with health conditions, were concerned about going back to work. So some did take advantage of the chance to stay at home and use their accrued time. She was unsure how many employees that involves.
With the extended closure, McEntee agreed it was “not right” for everyone to stay home and get paid. However, she understands the employees’ worries.
Still, dealing with the work environment during a health pandemic is new to everyone and how to progress is a learning process that is evolving, McEntee said.
Of the 100 Bossier library employees, about 20 who are administrative and support services have been working all along. The remaining 80 who are assigned to the branch locations are the ones who have not been working.
Those who did return Monday, though, are busy working on the inventory, shifting the collection and planning virtual programs, McEntee said.
“It’s a great time to do that and work ahead,” she said, adding they are discussing how to get creative and still connect with the community in the coming weeks in preparation for an eventual opening date.
One thing that’s not lagged while the doors are closed is digital access to library services. McEntee has counted at least 300 new users of the library system’s digital resources. She’s still waiting on numbers of overall users and will use that information to gauge the popularity of the services.
McEntee doesn’t know when the library will be allowed to reopen, but foresees a phasing in of programming to ensure public safety. Curbside delivery may be offered first.
That’s a similar thought of Savannah Jones, Webster Parish Library director. They offered curbside before closing down and likely will go back to that at first.
Jones wants to be ready for the public, including have plenty of sanitation supplies on hand. Employees who are working are wearing masks and practicing social distancing, which is easy in the spacious Minden location.
STAY AT HOME OPTION
Like in Bossier, the Webster library workers had the option to stay home instead of reporting to work Monday. She did not have an exact number readily available.
Jones said she didn’t get a lot of feedback from those who might be unhappy. Then again, she has others who were ready to return and not have to use up any of their accrued time.
“Some won’t be comfortable to come back to work this soon,” she said.
Jones said she’s followed advice from the Legislative Auditor’s Office and the parish attorney on how to handle the situation and made changes as needed.
When it comes to library operations, Jones is looking ahead to any changes that might need to be made there. Virtual programming has been hit with a “dramatic increase” of usage, Jones said.
But with the typical June 1 kick-off of the Summer Reading Program not that far away, Jones is unsure how that will be handled this year. The program usually brings droves of children together and that may not be a good thing this year.
“We will just have to take a look at it,” Jones said.
As for Caddo Parish, the approximate 250 library employees are on paid administrative leave and none has to use their sick or vacation time. The reason: money in the budget has already been allocated for salaries, said spokeswoman Ivy Woodard.
There is an exception for any employee who became ill or had sick immediate family members. They were allowed to use a two-week quarantine period without having to use their own sick days, Woodard said.
None of the employees are working regular hours even though the maintenance crews and a few of the branch and regional managers take turns checking the buildings.
“We’re waiting for the governor to say when it’s safe to go back,” Woodard said.
EMPLOYEE STATUS
As for the Caddo Commission employees, spokeswoman Krystle Grindley said of the 325 employees, 189 are deemed essential and are reporting to their locations to work. Included are public works, animal services and maintenance.
There are 43 employees who are teleworking. And the rest are on leave because of COVID-19 quarantine restrictions or to care for someone who has the virus.
There have been no terminations, layoffs or furloughs, Grindley said.
Likewise with the Bossier and Webster police juries.
Altimus said all 325 BPPJ employees have been paid in full since the governor’s order went into effect, even though some were working alternating shifts. But even then, those on the off shift were considered to be job-ready and subject to call so they were told to refrain from using any prohibited substances. They also had to call in every day to see if they were needed. Failure to do so meant a day's pay was docked.
That process ran through April 3. From April 6 to 19, the parish continued to pay everyone under the emergency paid sick leave (EPSL) that is part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Everyone could get a maximum of 20 EPSL hours.
But like the library employees, all Bossier Police Jury staff members had to be at work Monday. Those who didn’t are now required to take sick or vacation leave. When that’s used up, they will be on unpaid leave, Altimus said.
Webster Police Jury has a small work force which mostly includes the 20 road department workers. They have “not been shut down at all,” said Secretary-Treasurer Ronda Carnahan.
Carnahan and the administrative staff are working from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the office then in the afternoon from home.
The DeSoto Police Jury, which furloughed one-fourth of its work force Sunday, took another step Monday and voted to give a $250 a week pay bump to the essential workers who are still on the job.