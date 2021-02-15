SHREVEPORT, La. -- If you need to do business with a local government body or at the courthouse, it's best to make a call before going because many in the area will be closed Tuesday, maybe Wednesday or perhaps extending into week's end -- weather depending.
Here's a look at what's been announced so far:
CITY OF SHREVEPORT
Government Plaza and all city offices will be closed Tuesday until further notice.
“First responders are prepared and ready to serve our citizens during this weather crisis,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins. “We are asking everyone to stay home and remain safe.”
All essential workers will report to work or prepare to work remotely as determined by their immediate supervisor. Citizens will still be able to make payments by mail or online.
Garbage collection is suspended until further notice. Public Works will reevaluate road conditions to determine when services will resume.
SporTran operations will also remain suspended.
The city has partnered with Hope Connections and the Salvation Army to ensure that the homeless population is safe. Teams have been doing outreach to get the homeless into shelters.
BOSSIER CITY
All City of Bossier City administrative offices, including those for City Council and City Court, will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, February 16 and 17.
The Bossier City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16 has been rescheduled to February 23 at 3 p.m.
There will be no city trash pick- up service on for Tuesday and all trash service for the remaindered of the week is rescheduled for service to another day after this weather event concludes.
CADDO PARISH
All Caddo Parish administrative offices and departments will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Affected services include the following:
- All Government Plaza offices
- Caddo Parish Courthouse and related offices
- All parish trash compactor sites
- All parish parks and nature sites
- Caddo Parish Animal Services. Animal control officers will be on call to respond to emergencies
In addition, the Caddo Parish Commission work session originally scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed.
BOSSIER PARISH
The Bossier Parish Courthouse will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Conditions will be reviewed Wednesday to determine if further closures are necessary.
Also, the regular Bossier Parish Police Jury meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been cancelled.
Offices of the Clerk of Court and the 26th Judicial District Court will be closed through Thursday.
WEBSTER PARISH
The Webster Parish Courthouse and Courthouse Annex will be closed Tuesday for the Mardi Gras state closure and will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday due to the winter storm. A decision to reopen on Friday will be decided on Thursday.
COURTS
The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal and the Judges’ Offices will be closed Tuesday.
The 42nd Judicial District Court in DeSoto Parish will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. If you are scheduled to attend court on these days, you will be given notice of your new court setting. A decision regarding court scheduled for Friday will be made later in the week.