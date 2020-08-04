SHREVEPORT, La. -- A day after some Caddo Parish commissioners raised the alarm about an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at Government Plaza, an announcement is made today saying the building will close Wednesday for a thorough cleaning.
Normal operations are expected to resume Thursday.
Employees in two separate departments on the fifth floor recently tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a news release from the mayor's office.
Commissioner Roy Burrell said Monday there were cases among employees who work on the eighth floor too. He and other commissioners called for the building to be closed so it could be disinfected.
Burrell was adamant he would not attend live meetings at Government Plaza, saying his health was his priority.
The employees on the fifth floor who tested positive were immediately sent home and their work spaces were sanitized, the city news release states.
"Disinfecting the entire building provides an additional measure of protection for employees and citizens conducting business at Government Plaza," the release states.
During the time the building is closed, employees will work remotely and there will be limited access to the public. This will not impact essential city services.
Citizens and employees are already expected to wear a mask and practice social distancing in Government Plaza. Plexiglass windows are installed at cashier stalls as a barrier of personal protection for employees and citizens alike. Additionally, appointments are required for departmental meetings to reduce building traffic.