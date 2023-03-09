TYLER, Tx. - Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in Tyler on Thursday night talking to parents at the Grace Community School.
The parent empowerment coalition hosted the Parent Empowerment Night which brought together parents, education leaders, and elected officials.
The governor outlined a key part of his plan to benefit public education.
"This session we're working on right now, I can tell you for a fact we will be adding billions of more dollars to public education including more raises for our teachers," Governor Abbott said.
The governor also discussed the pathway for expanded parental rights in their children’s education in Texas.