BATON ROUGE, La. — A Canadian company that builds sound control equipment will set up shop in Webster Parish and bring with it an estimated 100 jobs, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday morning.
E.I. Williams will locate in an existing facility in the North Webster Parish Industrial District, where the company will make a $700,000 capital investment.
The new jobs are expected to be created over the next five years, with an average annual salary of $37,400, plus benefits, according to the company.
E.I. Williams will lease a 50,000-square-foot building at the North Webster Parish industrial park, with manufacturing equipment to be installed in the first quarter of 2020.
“With a welcoming business climate, talented workforce and strong infrastructure, Louisiana remains an ideal destination for international business investments,” Edwards said in a news release. “On behalf of the State of Louisiana, I am proud to welcome E.I. Williams, and I am confident they will find success in Webster Parish. The company’s investment will create new economic opportunities for our people, and generate economic momentum for the region.”
Headquartered in Ajax near Toronto, E.I. Williams is known for designing and manufacturing vent silencers, fan silencers, industrial silencers and noise enclosures. The Webster Parish facility will be the company’s first manufacturing site in the U.S.
“We were approached to consider Louisiana at a conference meeting in Calgary, Alberta, with representatives of the state, who then made all the arrangements for us to visit potential sites,” company President Jim Williams said in a news release. “We selected the Northwest Louisiana site due to its proximity to some of our largest customers, our ability to expand business into Central and South America, and most importantly the training opportunities that are available to our potential workforce. The teams at LED and the North Louisiana Economic Partnership made us feel incredibly welcome and were instrumental in making this project a reality. Louisiana’s hospitality – and the skilled and loyal workforce – convinced us to establish this new facility in Sarepta.”
LED began discussions with E.I. Williams in June. To secure the project, the state offered an incentive package that includes LED FastStart, a workforce development program. The package also includes a $250,000 incentive from the state’s Economic Development Award Program, which will be used for infrastructure upgrades on-site. The company also is expected to utilize the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.
“This project will provide a much needed economic boost for Webster Parish,” said Webster Parish Police Jury President Jim Bonsall. "I want to thank the North Webster Parish Industrial District, North Louisiana Economic Partnership and Louisiana Economic Development for working tirelessly behind the scenes to put this deal together. E.I. Williams will find a good home in Webster Parish.”
Added North Louisiana Economic Partnership President Scott Martinez: “E.I. Williams’ new 100-job manufacturing project in North Webster Parish is a game-changer for this rural community. NLEP worked with the company on identifying a building in our region and provided strategic support on site visits, workforce training and the lease agreement.”
“North Webster Parish Industrial District is very excited to welcome E.I. Williams Industries to our community,” said Jeff Harper, vice chairman of the district’s board. “The project will have a huge economic impact for North Webster Parish and proves that rural communities can compete and be attractive business locations.”