MINDEN, La. -- Former Minden Mayor Tommy Davis has been appointed as interim mayor for the city.
Davis told the Webster Parish Journal he received a call from the governor Monday morning. He'll be sworn in on Tuesday.
Davis will fill out the term of the late Mayor Terry Gardner, who died last month from complications of a cancer diagnosis just weeks before. Gardner's term was set to end on Dec. 31.
Davis is no stranger to the mayor's seat. He was elected the first time in 2013 in a special election to fill out the term of the late Mayor Bill Robertson, who was in his sixth term as mayor when he died. Davis, who served many years on the City Council, won his first full four-year term as mayor in 2014. He did not seek re-election.
Davis has held an interim position before. He was appointed as the interim District D councilman in 2020 following a councilman's resignation.
His name came up at the July 6 City Council meeting -- the first since Gardner's death -- when two council members nominated him as interim mayor. Two other council members were in opposition so the motion failed.
The council had 20 days to make its own decision. But without one by the July 18 deadline, the decision was put in the governor's hands.
Council member Wayne Edwards was named mayor pro tem on July 6 and has been handling matters in the meantime.
The Webster Parish Journal contributed to this report.