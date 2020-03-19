SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport will be the site of a COVID-19 testing lab.
Gov. Jon Bel Edwards on Thursday signed an executive order for LSU Health's Virology Lab to conduct the tests.
"We are currently, actively, with the help of the governor in an executive order that he's about to sign to do some testing on site here," LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor Dr. G.E. Ghali said just prior to the governor's approval. "The test would not have to be sent out of state - wouldn't even have to be sent out of Shreveport."
The test results would be available 24 hours later, and Ghali says he hopes testing will begin the middle of next week.
Testing more people, even with the slightest of symptoms, will help decrease the mortality rate and flatten the curve, Ghali said.
He also said we can all help in eliminating the novel coronavirus.
"The community can stay calm, understand that ultimately this virus will be gone. It's a very contagious virus but it’s very containable if you follow the directions that the President and our governor have given us in maintaining social distancing and proper hygiene,” Ghali said.
Ghali told KTBS Wednesday that additional studies and research protocols could be coming out of LSU Health as medical professional search for potential treatments for the coronavirus. What's most important, he said, is to flatten the curve, giving researchers time to develop a treatment and vaccine.
He also suggested that hands should be washed before and after going to the bathroom. That's because new research has found that the virus is present in urine and fecal matter.
"But, whether it's at high enough concentration to make people sick or to cause the virus in other individuals is not yet known,” Ghali said.
It's currently estimated that 50 percent of Americans will contract the disease. Ghali most of those will be mild cases and those infected may never know it.