BATON ROUGE, La. -- Casinos, bars and movie theaters will close effective midnight. And restaurants will go to take out and drive-through orders only.
That's the latest from Gov. John Bel Edwards as he sets "aggressive measures" to limit gatherings to 50 people or less and prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Operations may be able to resume on April 13; however, the situation will be reevaluated seven days prior, the governor said in a news release.
In Louisiana, there are 132 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three people have died.
State gaming control board Chairman Ronnie Jones announced the casino closings Monday morning. At that time, he said the closure would be for two weeks. The state is projected to lose about $1.6 million a day in revenue with the casinos closed.
“More aggressive steps are necessary to fight the spread of COVID-19 across Louisiana. Following additional guidance from the CDC, gatherings of more than 50 people are no longer permitted, bars and casinos must close and restaurants will only be able to offer take out or delivery,” Edwards said. “These limitations were difficult to make, but they are necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19, protect the health of Louisianans and flatten the curve.”
DiamondJacks Casino & Hotel announced it will temporarily close its facility at 10 p.m. on Monday. The restaurants, with the exception of making orders available to go, will close, too. The Grill, located within DiamondJacks, will close at 11 p.m. tonight and re-open tomorrow for carryout orders from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“We are committed to keeping our employees and guests safe as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a top concern,” said Paul Hutchens, general manager of DiamondJacks Casino & Hotel. “Although there are no known cases at our casino, we must be proactive in our efforts to limit risks of community spreading of COVID-19.”
Guests will have until 11 a.m. on Tuesday to check out of the hotel.
Plans to keep the RV park open will be soon shared; however, there will be no pavilion or casino services during the duration of the facility’s closure.
In preparation for and during our planned closure, some key staff members will help close down operations and also remain onsite to clean and maintain the facility. However, all casino and hotel employees will be paid for this upcoming two-week period. During this time of closure, employee paychecks, paid time off and benefits will not be affected.
“We see this as a preventative duty to our local friends, neighbors and employees,” said Hutchens. “We are here for members of the larger Shreveport community and its visitors, and ready to welcome our employees and guests back when we re-open our doors soon.”