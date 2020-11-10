SHREVEPORT, La. -- Gov. John Bel Edwards and LSU Shreveport Chancellor Larry Clark announced Tuesday morning a major investment to advance technology education and careers in the area.
Louisiana Economic Development presented a check for $1.2 million to the university, which contributed $2 million as part of a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement with the state.
According to a press release from LSUS, the money will fund a next-generation learning environment to that advances technology through all degree programs at the school to educate a more tech-savvy workforce that can compete in a modern job market.
The CEA follows a $750,000 investment by LSUS to create a Design-Thinking Lab and a 10,000-square-foot Cyber Collaboratory, which was dedicated Tuesday and a major part of the new program.
The Collaboratory includes 3D printers, a hologram room and other high-tech tools designed to find innovative solutions to modern problems.
The program will also support K-12 education in the area and allow for public-private partnerships.
“Our administration is committed to ensuring that all our young people have ample access to the tools, programs and training needed to compete in today’s marketplace,” Edwards said. “I am proud to have worked with both LSU Shreveport and LED to create this opportunity, and to further strengthen the success of the I-20 Cyber Corridor."