NATCHITOCHES, La. – The Louisiana School for Math Science and the Arts held the official dedication of its new Living and Learning Commons Friday morning with Gov. John Bel Edwards there to cut the ribbon.
The dormitory was funded with $26 million backed by Edwards and the Louisiana Legislature.
The high school is attended by gifted students who excel in academics and the arts. LSMSA was opened 39 years ago and has been housing its students in nearly dilapidated dormitories on the NSU campus.
With the opening of the LLC at LSMSA, its students are now all in one place, according to Executive Director Steve Horton.
Horton said this is the first time Edwards has seen the new living facilities since his visit in 2018 to announce the funding.
Being only the second school in the country of its kind, LSMSA is one of the top schools in the state, according to Edwards.
Northwestern State University President Marcus Jones said, “This is a great opportunity for Gov. Edwards to see the fruits of his work.”