On Friday Governor John Bel Edwards will outline his budget cuts plan to the Joint Legislative Budget Committee, but tonight he spent the evening addressing a large crowd at the Minden Chamber of Commerce annual banquet.
He led his speech with some of the big issues the state faced in the past year, from flood recovery, to police shootings, and finally the budget shortfall. Edwards said that despite these issues he is optimistic about the state of Louisiana, but said they have some work to do.
Edwards is making this visit just a day before he plans to unveil his budget cut plans to take on the 304 million dollar deficit. He is already fighting an alternative budget proposal from state republicans that would strip money from the public-private hospital partnerships, including University Health in Shreveport and Monroe.
Governor Edwards assured the crowd tonight that the budget issue will be addressed without tax increases, but he does plan on utilizing the 120 million dollar rainy day fund.
"It's raining pretty hard right now in terms of our budget deficit," said Edwards. "What I know is that if you don't use that 120 million dollars, you threaten the viability of the private partners that are running our LSU hospitals, our charity hospital system, the cuts to waivers within the department of health would be significant, the cuts to ?higher education."
Governor Edwards plans to call a special session on February 13 to deal with the budget cuts.